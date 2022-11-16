Rishi Sunak expresses optimism on more trade with US

Rishi Sunak expresses optimism on more trade with US, did not raise deal

Sunak added that he was also committed to a trade deal with India

Reuters
Reuters, Indonesia,
  • Nov 16 2022, 16:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 16:42 ist
US President Joe Biden and British PM Rishi Sunak attend a meeting of leaders at the G20 summit. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he was confident Britain and the United States could deepen their economic relationship but that he had not spoken specifically about a trade deal with US President Joe Biden.

At a G20 meeting, Sunak told a news conference that he had spoken to Biden about economic cooperation, particularly on energy. He added that he was also committed to a trade deal with India.

Also Read | Xi-Sunak meeting at G20 Summit cancelled

"I am filled with optimism about our ability to do more trade with the US, to deepen our economic relationship. That can happen in lots of different ways and you'll see that over the coming months and years, I'm sure," he said.

