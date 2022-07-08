Rishi Sunak to run for UK PM as 'serious candidate'

Rishi Sunak to run for UK PM as 'serious candidate' with integrity

Sunak will argue that he can salvage the Conservative Party's 'brand' and has the experience to handle the economic crisis

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 08 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 15:37 ist
Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters photo

Former British finance minister Rishi Sunak will pitch himself as a "serious candidate for a serious time" for the leadership race, arguing he is the only candidate with integrity, the Times reported on Friday.

Sunak, who resigned this week in protest at Johnson's leadership, will argue that he can salvage the Conservative Party's "brand" and has the experience to handle the economic crisis, The Times' political editor Steven Swinford said.

Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
Boris Johnson
World news

