Crimean Bridge road traffic partially restored: Russia

Road traffic partially restored on Crimean Bridge: Russia deputy PM

Early on Monday, a blast knocked out the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 18 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 11:22 ist
A Russian Navy amphibious landing ship that was deployed to transport cars across the Kerch Strait moves near the Crimean Bridge. Credit: Reuters Photo

Partial road traffic opened on one lane of the Crimean Bridge late on Monday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his Telegram channel.

"Motor transport on the Crimean Bridge has been restored in reverse mode on the most outer right lane," Khusnullin wrote on Monday.

Also Read | Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine's south and east 

However, ferry operations were suspended early on Tuesday, due to bad weather, Russian agencies reported, citing the Moscow-backed emergency situations ministry of Crimea.

Early on Monday, a blast knocked out the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, in what Moscow called a strike by Ukrainian sea drones.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
Ukraine
Crimea
russia ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 