Andrew Tate to face trial for rape, human trafficking

Romanian prosecutors send Andrew Tate to trial for human trafficking

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

Reuters
Reuters, Bucharest,
  • Jun 20 2023, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 17:22 ist
Andrew Tate arrives at Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), in Bucharest, Romania, April 10, 2023. Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu via Reuters

Romanian prosecutors sent divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two other suspects to trial on Tuesday on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tate brothers and two Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, accusations they have denied.

The four were held in police custody from Dec. 29 until March 31 before a Bucharest court put them under house arrest.

Also Read | Estonia becomes first central European country to allow same-sex marriage

Andrew Tate has also been charged with raping one of the victims, while his brother Tristan has been charged with instigating others to violence.

The trial will not start immediately.

Under Romanian law, the case gets sent to the court's preliminary chamber, where a judge has 60 days to inspect the case files to ensure legality.

The Tate brothers, former kickboxers who have US and British nationality with millions of online followers, are the highest profile suspects to be sent to trial in Romania for human trafficking.

Prosecutors have said the Tate brothers recruited their victims by seducing them and falsely claiming to want a relationship or marriage.

