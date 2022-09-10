Russia announces troop pullback from parts of Kharkiv

Russia announces troop pullback from parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv

Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the Donetsk region

AP
AP, Kyiv,
  • Sep 10 2022, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 20:54 ist
Service members of the State Security Service of Ukraine patrol of an area of the recently liberated town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Defence Ministry said Saturday that it is pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counter offensive has made significant advances in the past week.

Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region.

Also Read — Ukraine seizes key supply hub from Russian forces in east

Konashenkov said the move is being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas,'” one of the eastern Ukraine regions that Russia has declared sovereign.

The claim of pullback to concentrate on Donetsk is similiar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year.

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
World news

