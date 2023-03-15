Russia calls on US to halt 'hostile' flights after collision

Russia asks US to halt hostile flights after collision

'We assume that the United States will refrain from further speculation in the media and stop flights near Russian borders,' ambassador Anatoly Antonov wrote

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 15 2023, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 14:02 ist
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russia's ambassador to the United States on Wednesday called on Washington to stop "hostile" flights near his country's border, after an American drone was intercepted by Russian fighters over the Black Sea.

"We assume that the United States will refrain from further speculation in the media and stop flights near Russian borders," ambassador Anatoly Antonov wrote on Telegram. "We consider any action with the use of US weaponry as openly hostile."

A Russian fighter jet on Tuesday dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea and then collided with it, causing the drone to crash, the US military said, slamming the manoeuvre as "reckless".

US European Command said two Russian Su-27 fighters intercepted the unmanned MQ-9 Reaper over international waters and one clipped its propeller.

Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday it scrambled fighter jets following the detection of a US drone over the Black Sea but denied causing it to crash.

The defence ministry in Moscow said it detected an American MQ-9 drone "over the waters of the Black Sea in the area of the Crimean peninsula" flying "towards the Russian state border".

Russia
World news
US
US news

