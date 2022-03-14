Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia could take full control of major Ukrainian cities and cautioned the West that it had sufficient military clout to fulfil all of its aims in Ukraine without any need for help from China.
"The defence ministry of the Russian Federation, while ensuring the maximum safety of the civilian population, does not exclude the possibility of taking major population centres under full control," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov said that some of Ukraine's major cities were already surrounded by Russian forces.
When asked by Reuters about remarks by US officials who had said that Russia had asked China for military equipment, Peskov said: "No."
"Russia possesses its own independent potential to continue the operation. As we said, it is going according to plan and will be completed on time and in full."
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ganga water quality of bathing standard, says govt
Killer pothole claims one more life in Bengaluru
Earth may have developed in outer solar system: Study
IMA's Twitter handle hacked, renamed after Elon Musk
Capital surprise: View from a hotel
In Memoriam: BAFTA pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar
Deltacron variant rare, similar to Omicron: Experts