Russia declares partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Russia declared a partial ceasefire on Saturday to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, Russia's defence ministry said.
"From 1000 am Moscow time (0700 GMT), the Russian side declares a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha," Russian news agencies quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Malavika Sarukkai to mark 50 yrs in dance with new show
If Ukraine falls, Europe falls, says Zelenskyy
Women claim centre stage
Decoding natural sounds of Pedro, a film festival hit
Legacy of an unusual woman: Rangubai Palace in Belagavi
For women, leisure on a leash?
Kohli's 100th Test: Fan frenzy from Mohali Stadium
Name game in UP: 'Mulayam', 'Manmohan' vote for BJP