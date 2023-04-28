Russia Defence Minister says West aims to strategically defeat Russia, pose threat to China via Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday said the real aim of the West in Ukraine is to strategically defeat Russia, to pose a threat to China, and to maintain its own monopoly position, state-owned news agency RIA reported.
RIA cited him as adding that "almost all" NATO countries had deployed their military capabilities against Russia.
