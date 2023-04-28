West aims to pose threat to China via Ukraine: Russia

Russia Defence Minister says West aims to strategically defeat Russia, pose threat to China via Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the West wants to maintain its own monopoly position

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Apr 28 2023, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 14:37 ist
Aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday said the real aim of the West in Ukraine is to strategically defeat Russia, to pose a threat to China, and to maintain its own monopoly position, state-owned news agency RIA reported.

RIA cited him as adding that "almost all" NATO countries had deployed their military capabilities against Russia.

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
China

