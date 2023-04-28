Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Russia denies US consular visit to jailed journalist

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained last weekend that the United States had denied visas to Russian journalists due to travel with him to the UN headquarters

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Apr 28 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 09:51 ist
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, stands behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants, while US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy and lawyers Tatyana Nozhkina and Maria Korchagina appear in a courtroom before a hearing to consider an appeal against Gershkovich's detention, in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2023. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Moscow said Thursday it had denied an upcoming consular visit to detained US reporter Evan Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov complained last weekend that the United States had denied visas to Russian journalists due to travel with him to the UN headquarters.

"The US embassy was informed that its request for a consular visit on May 11... to US citizen (Evan) Gershkovich, who was detained on charges of espionage, has been rejected," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Also Read | Putin critic Alexei Navalny could get additional 30-year jail term in 'absurd' terrorism case

The decision followed what the ministry called a "provocative" US decision to bar Russian journalists from flying to the United States.

It warned that "other potential retaliatory measures are being worked out".

Gershkovich was arrested in Russia last month and charged with espionage.

His employer, The Wall Street Journal, and US officials denied the allegations.

Gershkovich, who previously worked for AFP, is the first foreign journalist arrested in Russia on spying charges since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In a statement distributed by the Journal via his Russian lawyers, Gershkovich thanked the people who have offered him support during his detention.

"I am humbled and deeply touched by all the letters I received," the statement read. "I've read each one carefully, with gratitude."

After its journalists were denied visas on Sunday, Russia vowed to respond.

"We will find formats to respond to this so that the Americans remember for a long time that such things must not be done," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was cited as saying by state-run news agencies.

Since the beginning of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine last year, Moscow has tightened conditions to obtain the accreditations needed to work as a journalist in the country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia
United States
Espionage
Kremlin
Moscow
Sergei Lavrov

Related videos

What's Brewing

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Stray puppies crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

Stray puppies crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

Cooperatives should cooperate

Cooperatives should cooperate

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

 