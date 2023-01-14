Russia hits key infrastructure in Kyiv 

Russia hits key infrastructure in Kyiv 

Kyiv's military administration said an infrastructure facility had been hit, but did not say which

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Jan 14 2023, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2023, 14:08 ist
A photograph shows a piece by British street artist Banksy, covered with plastic, in the small Ukrainian town of Borodyanka, some 60 km from Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on January 12. Credit: AFP Photo

A Russian missile attack hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and other officials said.

Reuters journalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air raid siren sounded in Kyiv. Officials told residents to take shelter.

Also Read — Russia, declared 'terror' state by EU lawmakers, batters Ukraine grid

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities. Details are being checked," said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office.

Kyiv's military administration said an infrastructure facility had been hit, but did not say which.

"Explosions in Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

He said the debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv.

Russia has been pounding Ukraine's vital energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing sweeping blackouts and disruptions to central heating and running water as winter bites.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Kyiv
World news

What's Brewing

52 places to go in 2023

52 places to go in 2023

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

North of Soledar, Ukrainians yearn for peace

Into the universe

Into the universe

What you shouldn't say on radio

What you shouldn't say on radio

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

We want to internationalise higher education: UGC chair

 