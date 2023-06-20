Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine

Russia launches overnight air attack on Ukraine from east to west

The top military command said that Russia launched seven missiles in the attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to preliminary reports.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 20 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 10:08 ist
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia launched a widespread overnight air attack on Ukraine targeting the capital and cities from east to west as most of the country spent the night with air raid sirens blasting for several hours.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that according to preliminary information, Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 28 out of 30 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched.

About 20 enemy targets were identified and destroyed by the forces and our air defence in the airspace around Kyiv, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Also Read | Russia's Navalny defends himself in court against new extremism charges

"Another massive air attack on the capital," Popko said.

The military administration of Lviv, a city of about 7,00,000 people and 70 kms (43 miles) from the border with the NATO country of Poland, said Russia hit a "critical infrastructure" in the city, sparking fire.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Yuriy Malashko, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia's raid targeted telecommunication infrastructure and agriculture and farming properties.

There were no casualties reported in Zaporizhzhia.

The top military command said that Russia launched seven missiles in the attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to preliminary reports.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Ukraine
World news
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis

