Russia pounds Ukraine's Donbas and Mykolaiv regions

Russia pounded Ukrainian forces with airstrikes and artillery in the east and the south, targeting command centres, troops, and ammunition depots, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
Major General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the defence ministry, said Russia air-launched missiles hit three command points, 13 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, as well as four ammunition depots in the Donbas.
Read | As Russia intensifies push for Donbas, Ukraine rules out ceasefire
In Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv, Russian rockets hit a mobile anti-drone system near the settlement of Hannivka, around 100 km northeast of Mykolaiv city, Konashenkov said.
Rockets "and artillery hit 583 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, 41 control points, 76 artillery and mortar units in firing positions, including three Grad batteries, as well as a Bukovel Ukrainian electronic warfare station near the settlement of Hannivka, Mykolaiv region," he said.
Since the Feb. 24 start of what Moscow calls its "special military operation," Russia has destroyed 174 aircraft, 125 helicopters, 977 unmanned aerial vehicles, 317 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,198 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, and 408 multiple rocket launchers, Konashenkov said.
