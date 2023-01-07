Russia to honour Ukraine ceasefire until midnight

Russia says it will honour self-declared ceasefire in Ukraine until midnight

The defence ministry said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces, whom it accused of shelling civilian areas

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 07 2023, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 18:04 ist
Plumes of smoke rise from a Russian strike during a 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, from the frontline Donbas city of Bakhmut. Credit: Reuters photo

Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday its forces in Ukraine would maintain a ceasefire it unilaterally declared in honour of Orthodox Christmas until midnight, despite Ukraine rejecting the truce offer.

In its daily briefing, the defence ministry said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces, whom it accused of shelling civilian areas - something Kyiv often accuses Russian forces of.

Ukraine rejected Moscow's ceasefire offer as a cynical trick designed to give Russian forces the chance to rest and re-arm and said it would continue to try to recapture territory seized by Moscow.

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

