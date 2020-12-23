Sputnik V vaccine approved for use in Argentina: Russia

Russia says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Argentina

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 23 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2020, 23:25 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which it markets abroad, has been approved for use by Argentina's regulators.

"Argentina was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V," the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

"The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure and was approved by the regulator, ANMAT, based on the results of Phase III clinical trials in Russia, without additional trials in Argentina," it said.

