Russia says supports 'inclusive' political dialogue in Afghanistan

'Russia supports inclusive Afghan political dialogue'

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 17 2021, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 18:29 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow supports "inclusive" political dialogue in Afghanistan as the Taliban forms a new government after completing its military takeover.

"We support the beginning of an inclusive national dialogue with the participation of all of Afghanistan's political, ethnic and religious groups," Lavrov said in comments carried by Russian state TV.

Russia
Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

