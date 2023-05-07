Russia says US responsible for attack on writer

Russia says US 'primarily' responsible for attack on writer

"the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable," said Russia regarding the attack

  • May 07 2023, 08:41 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 08:41 ist
A law enforcement officer stands guard at the accident scene, after Russian nationalist writer Zakhar Prilepin was allegedly wounded in a bomb attack. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's foreign ministry said Saturday the United States was "primarily" to blame for a car blast that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.

"The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said, adding that "the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable".

World news
Russia
United States
Russia-Ukraine crisis

