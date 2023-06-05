Russia starts naval exercises in Japan and Okhotsk Seas

Russia starts naval exercises in Japan and Okhotsk Seas waters

'More than 60 warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft are involved in the exercise of the Pacific Fleet forces grouping,' Russia said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 05 2023, 08:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 08:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Pacific Fleet forces have started operational exercises in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk that will last until June 20, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday.

Also Read | Russia to come back to START if US abandons its 'hostile stance'

"More than 60 warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the exercise of the Pacific Fleet forces grouping," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

World news
Russia
Russian Navy
Pacific Ocean
Pacific

