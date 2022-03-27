Russia struck Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles, defence ministry says

Russia hit Lviv with cruise missiles: Defence Ministry

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 27 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 14:50 ist
Firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles strikes to infrastructure including a fuel storage facility on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Credit: Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP

Russia struck military targets in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Russia struck a fuel depot being used by Ukrainian forces near Lviv with long-range missiles and used cruise missiles to strike a plant in the city being used to repair anti-aircraft systems, radar stations and sights for tanks, the ministry said.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

"The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue offensive actions as part of the special military operation," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia used sea-based long-range missiles to destroy an arsenal of S-300 missiles and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems near Kyiv, the ministry said. Russian forces also destroyed a number of drones, it said.

