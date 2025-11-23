<p>Jaunpur (UP): An FIR has been registered against 12 medical store owners and two others for allegedly running a large illegal trade of codeine-based cough syrup, officials said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava said the case was lodged on the complaint of Drug Inspector Rajat Kumar Pandey.</p>.Cough syrup deaths: How children became a victim of safety lapses, weak oversight.<p>The accused include alleged mastermind Shubham Jaiswal and his father Bhola Prasad have been booked for fraud and criminal conspiracy.</p>.<p>A drug department probe found that more than 37 lakh bottles of codeine syrup worth around Rs 57 crore were shown as sold through forged documents by over a dozen medical stores.</p>.<p>The supply, sourced from a Ranchi-based firm, was routed on paper to several UP districts but was actually smuggled to states like Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal for illegal sale.</p>.<p>The racket surfaced after a truck carrying the syrup was seized in Ghaziabad. Following this, the FSDA (Food Safety and Drug Administration) UP conducted a week-long drive from November 12-19, uncovering large-scale manipulation of billing and records.</p>.<p>Superintendent of Police (SP) Kaustubh has formed a three-member SIT to investigate further. </p>