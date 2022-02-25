Russia suspended from Council of Europe

Russia suspended from Council of Europe, Italian foreign minister says

The Council of Europe was formed after World War II to protect human rights and the rule of law across the continent

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Feb 25 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 22:06 ist
G7 foreign ministers meet to discuss crisis in Ukraine, in Paris. Credit: Reuters photo

Russia has been suspended from the Council of Europe following its invasion of Ukraine, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday.

The Council of Europe was formed after World War II to protect human rights and the rule of law across the continent. It is separate from the European Union.

"The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, of which Italy holds the presidency, has taken the decision to exclude the Russian Federation from its membership," Di Maio said in a statement.

"Italy considers this to be a necessary measure in light of Russia's unacceptable military aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a serious violation of international law," he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Ukraine
Italy
Europe
World news

What's Brewing

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

 