Russia to open Mariupol humanitarian corridor today

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 01 2022, 06:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 06:59 ist
Local residents stand next to a damaged building in Mariupol. Credit; Reuters Photo

The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it would open a humanitarian corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on Friday, Tass news agency reported.

It quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying Moscow was acting on a request that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia
Ukraine
Mariupol
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news
World Politics

