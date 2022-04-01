Russia to open Mariupol humanitarian corridor today

The Russian defence ministry said on Thursday it would open a humanitarian corridor from the besieged city of Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia on Friday, Tass news agency reported.
It quoted Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, as saying Moscow was acting on a request that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had made to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital
Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence
US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms
Heatwave to continue in central India in April
Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol
HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August
Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen