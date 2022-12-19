Russia announces joint naval drills with China

Russia to take part in joint naval exercise with China

"The main goal is to strengthen naval cooperation and maintain peace and stability in Asia-Pacific region," the Russian defence ministry said

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Dec 19 2022, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 17:41 ist
A warship of the Russian Pacific Fleet leaves Vladivostok to take part in the joint Russia-China naval exercise. Credit: AFP

Moscow announced on Monday that several of its warships would take part in naval exercises this week with Beijing, as Russia and China deepen ties amid pressure from the West.

"The manoeuvres will take place from December 21 to 27 in the East China Sea. The main goal of the exercises is to strengthen naval cooperation... and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian defence ministry said.

Russia
China
Naval Ship
World news
military exercise

