Russia to take part in joint naval exercise with China

Moscow announced on Monday that several of its warships would take part in naval exercises this week with Beijing, as Russia and China deepen ties amid pressure from the West.
"The manoeuvres will take place from December 21 to 27 in the East China Sea. The main goal of the exercises is to strengthen naval cooperation... and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian defence ministry said.
