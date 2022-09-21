Russia-Ukraine Crisis: EU executive says Vladimir Putin's 'reckless' nuclear gamble must stop

In a sharp escalation of events, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a partial mobilisation of troops as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield. International reactions to the announcement were negative, with Ukraine and the US saying that it shows Russia's war effort is failing and weak, with Germany and the EU at large echoing similar sentiments. Stay tuned for live updates.
EU executive says Putin's "reckless" nuclear gamble must stop
The European Union executive on Wednesday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of a "very dangerous nuclear gamble" and said the international community had to put pressure on him to "stop such reckless behavior."
A foreign policy spokesman for the European Commission, Peter Stano, also told a news conference, the "sham, illegal referenda" Moscow backed in Ukrainian regions it occupies would not be recognised.
"Putin is doing a nuclear gamble. He's using the nuclear element as part of his arsenal of terror, it's unaceptable," Stano said. - Reuters.
The European Union's executive said on Wednesday Vladimir Putin's decision on partial mobilisation to fight in Ukraine proved the Russian president was "in desperation" and only seeking to escalate the crisis.
"This is just another proof that Putin is not interested in peace, that he's interested in escalating this war of aggression," a foreign policy spokesman for the European Commission, Peter Stano, told a news conference.
"This is also yet another sign of his desperation with how his aggression is going against Ukraine...he is only interested in further advancing and continuing his destructive war, which has had already so many bad consequences worldwide." - Reuters.
The German chancellor sees in Russia's partial military mobilisation signs that Moscow's attack on Ukraine is not successful, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
With a view to President Vladimir Putin's plans for four occupied regions to hold referendums in the coming days on joining Russia, the spokesperson said that Russian "sham referendums" would never be recognised. - Reuters.
Russia's sanctions-hit economy will shrink by less than previously forecast this year and return to growth in 2024 on the back of domestic demand and investment, the economic development minister said Wednesday.
Gross domestic product will contract by 2.9 per cent, up from a previous projection of negative four percent, said Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told the upper chamber of parliament.
The International Monetary Fund has forecast a six percent contraction in Russia this year.
The country's economy has been thumped by a series of unprecedented Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. - AFP.
Russia's opposition on Wednesday called for protests against President Vladimir Putin after he ordered the mobilisation of 300,000 reservists for what Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny said was a failing criminal war.
Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader who is currently in prison, said Putin was sending more Russians to their death for a failing war.
"It is clear that the criminal war is getting worse, deepening, and Putin is trying to involve as many people as possible in this," Navalny said in a video message from jail recorded and published by his lawyers. "He wants to smear hundreds of thousands of people in this blood," Navalny said.
Russia's anti-war groups called for street protests against the mobilisation order.
"This means that thousands of Russian men - our fathers, brothers and husbands - will be thrown into the meat grinder of war," the Vesna anti-war coalition said. "Now the war has come to every home and every family." - Reuters.
Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilisation announced by Moscow.
"We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself," Morawiecki said, urging more help for Kyiv from western allies.
"The reports about partial mobilisation have been confirmed, Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and grab some of its territory. We can't allow for that," Morawiecki said during military drills the Polish army held with US and British allies in eastern Poland. - Reuters.
Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighbouring Russia following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, the Nordic country's defence minister said on Wednesday.
"Regarding Finland's surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm," Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. "Our defence forces are well prepared and the situation is closely monitored." - Reuters.
Nearly €5 billion in Russian assets frozen in Germany
The German government had frozen assets worth at least €4.88 billion ($4.84 billion) relating to European Union sanctions on Russian citizens as of September 16, Spiegel reported on Wednesday, citing a document from the German economy ministry. - Reuters.
Lithuania raised the readiness level of its army's rapid response force "to prevent any provocations from the Russian side", defence minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Wednesday after Moscow announced a partial military mobilisation.
"Since Russia's military mobilisation will also be carried out in the Kaliningrad region, in our neighborhood, Lithuania cannot just watch," he wrote on Facebook. - Reuters.
China urges dialogue, consultation after Putin's warning to West
China's foreign ministry urged all parties to engage in dialogue and consultation and find a way to address the security concerns of all parties after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West over what he described as "nuclear blackmail".
The Russian rouble tumbled past 62 against the dollar on Wednesday for the first time in nearly two months as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two.
One-way flights out of Russia were selling out fast on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists.
Putin's announcement, made in an early-morning television address, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave Russia.
Google Trends data showed a spike in searches for Aviasales, which is Russia's most popular website for purchasing flights.
Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday, according to Aviasales data. - Reuters.
The partial mobilisation of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday.
Robert Habeck said it was "another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course we will discuss and consult on politically regarding how to respond." - Reuters.
Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians were being subjected to savageness, monstrosities and torture, calling them a "noble" people being martyred.
Speaking at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis, who did not name Russia, told the crowd of a conversation he had on Tuesday with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, his charity chief who is delivering aid in Ukraine.
Vatican media said Krajewski, who is Polish, came under light gunfire last week while delivering aid. He also visited mass graves. - Reuters.
The dollar jumped to a new two-decade high on Wednesday, as comments from Russia's President Vladimir Putin rattled markets ahead of another likely aggressive rate hike from the US Federal Reserve.
Putin ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two, warning the West that if it continued what he called its "nuclear blackmail" that Moscow would respond with the might of all its vast arsenal.
The news propelled the dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against other major currencies, more than 0.5% higher to 110.87 - its highest level since 2002.
European currencies bore the brunt of selling in foreign exchange markets as Putin's comments exacerbated concern about the economic outlook for a region already hit hard by Russia's squeeze on gas supplies to Europe. - Reuters.
Bridget Brink, the US ambassador to Ukraine, said on Wednesday that Russia has shown weakness by announcing a mobilisation of its military reserves and setting out referenda in Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine.
"Sham referenda and mobilization are signs of weakness, of Russian failure," Brink said on Twitter.
"The United States will never recognise Russia's claim to purportedly annexed Ukrainian territory." - Reuters.
Russia's mobilisation was a predictable step that will prove extremely unpopular and underscores that the war is not going according to Moscow's plan, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield.
