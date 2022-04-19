Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Joe Biden to hold call with allies over Ukraine invasion

Russia launched a fresh offensive in east Ukraine on Monday in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the "Battle for the Donbas". Meanwhile, the White House ruled out Joe Biden visiting Ukraine, and the UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths announced Monday that he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey this week to push for the creation of a "humanitarian contact group". Stay tuned for live updates.
UN to debate move to limit veto power of Security Council permanent members
Liechtenstein is to convene the UN General Assembly on Tuesday to debate a draft resolution -- backed by Washington -- requiring the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify their use of the veto.
An old idea aimed at making Security Council permanent members cut back use of their veto powers, it has been revived by Russia's recent invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow's veto power has allowed it to paralyze action in the Security Council, which is supposed to intervene in such conflicts as guarantor of global peace, as defined by the Charter of the United Nations. - AFP.
'Russia damaged up to 30% of Ukraine's infrastructure'
Russia's invasion has damaged or destroyed up to 30% of Ukraine's infrastructure at a cost of $100 billion, a Ukrainian minister said on Monday, adding reconstruction could be achieved in two years using frozen Russian assets to help finance it.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces start of Russia's offensive in east Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said Russia's large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region had begun.
Biden to hold call with allies on Tuesday over Ukraine invasion
US President Joe Biden will on Tuesday hold a call with allies to discuss the Ukraine crisis, including on how to coordinate on holding Russia accountable, the White House said.
"The President will convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable as part of our close coordination," it said in a statement. - Reuters.