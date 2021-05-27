Russia court fines Twitter for failing to delete Tweet

Russian court fines Twitter 7 mn roubles for failing to delete content

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 27 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 16:59 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A Russian court on Thursday said it had handed social network operator Twitter two fines totalling 7 million roubles ($95,310) for failing to delete banned content.

Russia has taken steps in recent months to regulate and curb the power of social media and technology giants.

More fines are expected to be announced later in the day.

