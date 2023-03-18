Russia's Wagner chief aims to induct 30K by mid-May

Russian mercenary chief aims to recruit 30,000 new fighters by mid-May

The Wagner group is recruiting 500-800 people a day on average, he said

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 18 2023, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 19:49 ist
Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russia's Wagner mercenary group plans to recruit approximately 30,000 new fighters by the middle of May, its founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday.

He said in an audio message on Telegram that Wagner recruitment centres, which he said last week had opened in 42 Russian cities, were hiring on average 500-800 people a day.

