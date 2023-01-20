Russia's Wagner claims taking Klishchiivka near Bakhmut

Russian proxy forces claim capture of Klishchiivka near Ukraine's Bakhmut

The claim was issued by Russian-backed forces in Donetsk, one of four regions that the Kremlin claims to have incorporated into Russia

Reuters
Reuters, Reuters,
  • Jan 20 2023, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 15:44 ist
An empty road is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Bakhmut. Credit: Reuters Photo

Russian proxy forces in eastern Ukraine said on Friday that Russian forces had taken control of Klishchiivka, a small settlement south of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

The claim was issued by Russian-backed forces in Donetsk, one of four regions that the Kremlin claims to have incorporated into Russia since the start of the Ukraine war in moves rejected as illegal by most members of the United Nations.

Klishchiivka, which had a pre-war population of around 400 people, is located around 6 miles (9 kilometres) south of Bakhmut, where units of Russia's Wagner mercenary group have been locked for months in a battle of attrition with Ukrainian forces.

Wagner said on Thursday it had taken Klishchiivka. Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield claims. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

What's Brewing

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

'Toadzilla' believed to be world's biggest toad

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Folk-rock pioneer David Crosby passes away at 81

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Brazil launches anti-deforestation raids to save Amazon

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

 