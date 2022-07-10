Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Donbas

Russian rockets wreck apartment block in Donbas, killing six

The strike took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jul 10 2022, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2022, 14:18 ist
Firefighters and members of a rescue team clear the scene after a building was partialy destroyed following shelling, in Chasiv Yar, eastern Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo

At least six people have been killed and more than 30 are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, leading to the building collapsing, the region's governor said.

Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the strike took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar. He said six people had been confirmed killed and five wounded. According to information from residents, at least 34 people are likely trapped in the ruins' he added.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukraine's president, said in a Telegram post that the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a "state sponsor of terrorism" as a result.

A bill to apply this label to Russia has been tabled by two US senators, who expressed their confidence the proposal would be voted through during a Thursday visit to Kyiv.

Russia, which says it is conducting a "special military operation" to demilitarise Ukraine, denies targeting civilians.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Donbas

What's Brewing

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

'I've got my baby brother back', says Kyrgios' sibling

‘I am a champion of all languages’

‘I am a champion of all languages’

The reporter with a painterly eye

The reporter with a painterly eye

He wrote, she wrote

He wrote, she wrote

Coriander: The devil’s herb

Coriander: The devil’s herb

For a healthy gut microbiota

For a healthy gut microbiota

 