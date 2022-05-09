Russian strike at school in Ukraine kills about 60

Russian strike at school in Ukraine's east kills about 60

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv,
  • May 09 2022, 06:46 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 06:46 ist
Emergency crew tend to a fire near a burning debris, after a school building was hit as a result of shelling, in the village of Bilohorivka. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Sunday that about 60 people who were sheltering at a school in the eastern village of Bilohorivka were killed by a Russian bombing.

"As a result of a Russian strike on Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, about 60 people were killed, civilians, who simply hid at the school, sheltering from shelling," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Earlier, the governor of the Luhansk region, said that about 90 people were sheltering at the school.

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky

