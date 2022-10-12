Russian strike kills seven at market in east Ukraine

Russian strike kills seven at market in east Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Oct 12 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 16:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Russian strikes on Wednesday killed seven people and wounded another eight at a market in the east Ukraine city of Avdiivka near the frontline, said a regional governor.

"At least seven dead and eight wounded as a result of the shelling this morning on Avdiivka. The Russians struck the central market, where many people were at that time," the Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram social media platform.

Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

