Russian troops, allies fight in Mariupol city centre

Russian troops, allies fight in Mariupol city centre

Separatists from Lugansk have 'liberated more than 90% of the republic's territory'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Mar 18 2022, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2022, 14:25 ist
People walk near a building, which was destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: Reuters photo

Russian troops and their separatist allies were fighting Friday in the centre of Mariupol, a strategic port city in the southeast of Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said.

"In Mariupol, units of the Donetsk People's Republic, with the support of the Russian armed forces, are squeezing the encirclement and fighting against nationalists in the city centre," the ministry said in Moscow.

Backed by Russian troops, separatists from Lugansk have "liberated more than 90 per cent of the republic's territory," the ministry added, referring to the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, whose independence Moscow recognised on February 21.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Mariupol
Russia
Ukraine
war
World news

What's Brewing

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi

Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend

Destinations to explore for a fun Holi weekend

Oscar spotlight on India's rural women journalists

Oscar spotlight on India's rural women journalists

Playing with scorpions and other unsual Holi traditions

Playing with scorpions and other unsual Holi traditions

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

36-million-yr-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

DH Toon | 'Taxpayers table household expenditure bill'

 