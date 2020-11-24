Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine to cost less than $10 per dose; first international deliveries in Jan 2021

Russia will charge less for its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine than rivals as Moscow aims to produce more than 1 billion doses at home and abroad next year, the head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday.

"The cost of one dose of the #SputnikV vaccine for the external market will be less than $10 (two doses per person is necessary) – two or more times cheaper than mRNA vaccines with similar efficacy levels (based on announced mRNA vaccines pricing & interim Phase III results)," tweeted the vaccine maker.

The vaccine for Russian citizens will be free of charge.

"RDIF and partners have launched the production of the lyophilized (dry) form of the vaccine (stored at +2 to +8 °C) – enables the logistics of distribution of the vaccine in international markets, as well as use in hard-to-reach regions, incl. areas with tropical climates," said the company in a tweet.

Agreements between RDIF and leading pharmaceutical companies outside Russia allow Sputnik V to be produced abroad for 500 million people per year, starting from 2021. RDIF, the fund behind the vaccine is considering more applications for production from countries and companies to further increase capacity.

"The first international deliveries of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will be made to customers in January 2021 based on the existing partnerships with foreign manufacturers," tweeted the vaccine maker.

Details of the exact pricing are expected later on Tuesday, but Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, told Reuters that Sputnik V would be priced significantly lower than other rivals with similar efficacy levels.

Moscow has been criticised by some scientists in the West who have accused it of cutting corners in an effort to try to rush out the Sputnik V vaccine, something that Russia has denied.

Pricing the vaccine at a lower level than competitors could help Moscow grab more market share.

Dmitriev was speaking after RDIF and the Gamaleya National Center said new clinical trial data based on 39 confirmed cases and 18,794 patients who got both shots had shown that Sputnik V was 91.4% effective on day 28 and over 95% effective on day 42.

(With inputs from Reuters)