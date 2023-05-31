Saudi population at 32.2 mn, median age at 29 years old

Saudi population at 32.2 mn, median age at 29 yrs old

Non-Saudi residents total 13.4 million, making up 41.6 per cent of the population

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • May 31 2023, 18:13 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 18:14 ist
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Credit: Reuters Photo

The population of Saudi Arabia reached 32.2 million, the Saudi general authority for statistics said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that non-Saudi residents total 13.4 million, making up 41.6 per cent of the population.

The median age of the total population, according to a 2022 census, is 29 years old and the proportion of Saudis under 30 years of age reached 63 per cent of the total number of Saudis, the statement added. 

Saudi Arabia
World news

