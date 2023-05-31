Saudi population at 32.2 mn, median age at 29 years old

The population of Saudi Arabia reached 32.2 million, the Saudi general authority for statistics said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that non-Saudi residents total 13.4 million, making up 41.6 per cent of the population.
The median age of the total population, according to a 2022 census, is 29 years old and the proportion of Saudis under 30 years of age reached 63 per cent of the total number of Saudis, the statement added.
