Second earthquake of 7.5 magnitude rattles Turkey

Second earthquake of 7.5 magnitude rattles Turkey

This is hours after an equally strong earthquake hit the country and Syria today morning, killing over 1,400 people

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 06 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 16:26 ist
Rescue ops under way in Syria on February 6. Credit: AFP Photo

A second 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey on Monday, according to USGS. This comes hours after a 7.8 magnitude quake devastated the country and Syria, killing over over 1,400 people.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Turkey
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

How China balloon over US made way into spying history

How China balloon over US made way into spying history

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'

Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'

Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

 