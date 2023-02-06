Second earthquake of 7.5 magnitude rattles Turkey

A second 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey on Monday, according to USGS. This comes hours after a 7.8 magnitude quake devastated the country and Syria, killing over over 1,400 people.
More to follow...
