Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

William Penn partners Sheaffer with Netflix’s Emily in Paris to target women customers

William Penn acquired Sheaffer in 2022 from a private equity firm for an undisclosed sum.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 21:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 21:00 IST
Business NewsWilliam Penn

Follow us on :

Follow Us