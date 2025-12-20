<p>Bengaluru: Luxury writing instruments retailer William Penn on Friday announced a collaboration between its iconic pen brand Sheaffer and production house Paramount-owned popular Netflix show Emily in Paris, aiming to tap women customers.</p><p>Accordingly, the newly-launched Sheaffer x Emily in Paris Collection — ballpoint pens, passport cases, diaries, pouches, and wallets — features stylised colours, signages, and design elements reminiscent of the show. </p><p>Explaining the rationale behind the tie-up, William Penn Director Simritha Ranjan said, “Emily in Paris is one of the most-watched series, especially among women, around the world. We just thought that it’s an amazing opportunity to make writing and owning our products stylish.”</p>.KRAFTON partners NAVER, Mirae Asset to launch Rs 6,000-crore India-focused growth fund.<p>William Penn acquired Sheaffer in 2022 from a private equity firm for an undisclosed sum. “It goes back to the market research company we used two years ago, to understand what next... Because we had acquired a brand, and they came back with a peg that we need to veer towards women — an underserved market,” Simritha added.</p>.<p>Sheaffer is keen on opportunities among women customers. In August this year, it launched the ‘Expressions’ collection, targeting both men and women. “Until then, Sheaffer largely served office-going men. We reimagined the brand. And this culminated into the latest collaboration,” William Penn MD Nikhil Ranjan said.</p>