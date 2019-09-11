Seoul planning WTO complaint over Japan's export curbs

South Korea's trade minister said the country plans to file a complaint over Japan's tighter export controls at the World Trade Organization on September 11, accusing Tokyo's move of "being politically motivated."

Early in July, Japan imposed tighter export curbs on three materials to South Korea used to make smartphone chips or displays, following a diplomatic row over compensation for forced labourers during Japan’s occupation of Korea during the World War Two.

As the first step of WTO dispute settlement, South Korea will formally request consultations with Japan and seek the latter's withdrawal of export curbs. If the consultations do not resolve the issues, South Korea will request a WTO panel ruling on the cases, trade minister Yoo Myung-Hee said.