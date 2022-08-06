Sirens warning of incoming Gaza rockets sound in Tel Aviv

Air raid sirens warning of rocket attacks from the Palestinian Gaza strip sounded in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, as cross-border fighting spilled into a second day.
There were no immediate reports of casualties and at least three explosions, possibly caused by interceptions, were heard in the city.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade
How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?
What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan
FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis
Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS
Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!
How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?
Mobile gaming market falls 10% in first half of 2022