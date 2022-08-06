Sirens warning of incoming Gaza strike echo in Tel Aviv

Sirens warning of incoming Gaza rockets sound in Tel Aviv

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Aug 06 2022, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 22:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Air raid sirens warning of rocket attacks from the Palestinian Gaza strip sounded in Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv on Saturday, a Reuters witness said, as cross-border fighting spilled into a second day.

There were no immediate reports of casualties and at least three explosions, possibly caused by interceptions, were heard in the city. 

World news
Israel
Gaza

