Six terrorists killed in Pakistan's North Waziristan

Pakistani security forces killed at least six terrorists in two districts of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said that an exchange of fire broke out between the security troops and the terrorists in the Manzai region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district in which three terrorists were killed, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists who were actively involved in terror activities against security forces, and were responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians, it said.

Separately, the security forces also killed three terrorists in the Razmak area in the North Waziristan district in the same province.

The area is currently being sanitised to ensure the elimination of any remaining terrorists, the ISPR said.

The military's actions are seen as crucial in the ongoing battle to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the region.