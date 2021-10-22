South Korea President Moon to attend COP26 climate talks, G20 summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will travel to Europe next week to attend a Group of 20 summit in Rome and the UN climate conference in Scotland, his office said on Friday.

The nine-day trip, which kicks off on Thursday, will also include talks on Oct. 29 in the Vatican with Pope Francis and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Moon's spokeswoman said.

Moon will then participate in the two-day gathering of G20 leaders in Rome starting Oct. 30, before moving to Glasgow for the COP26 summit set to run from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12.

He then plans to make a state visit to Hungary where he will take part in a summit with the so-called "Visegrad Four" countries, including Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Also Read | What is COP26? What is at stake in Glasgow?

South Korea is one of the world's most fossil-fuel reliant economies, with coal making up over 41 per cent of the country's electricity mix and renewable power just over 6 per cent.

Last year, Moon pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050 and unveiled a Green New Deal to create jobs and boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. This month he vowed to raise its emissions-reduction goal to 40 per cent of 2018 levels by 2030 from the previous 26.3 per cent.

In the Vatican, both sides want to discuss ways to promote peace on the Korean peninsula and global issues, Moon's spokeswoman said.

In July, Seoul's intelligence chief said he was working on a possible visit by Francis to North Korea after Moon relayed a verbal invitation from leader Kim Jong Un during his 2018 meeting with the pontiff.

Officials from the North Korean Embassy in London will join the COP26, the South's Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, a possible sign that the reclusive country might resume in-person diplomacy after two years of focusing inward amid the Covid-19 pandemic and border closures.

Check out latest DH videos here