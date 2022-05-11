'Sri Lanka economy to collapse 2 days if no new govt'

Sri Lanka economy will 'collapse' if no new govt in 2 days: Central bank

AFP
AFP, Colombo,
  • May 11 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 17:35 ist
Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President's office in Colombo. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sri Lanka's economy will "collapse beyond redemption" unless a new government is appointed within two days to restore political stability, the central bank chief said Wednesday.

"If there is no government in the next two days, the economy will completely collapse and no one will be able to save it," Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told reporters in Colombo.

Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis
Central Bank
political crisis
World news

