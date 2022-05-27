Lankan PM expresses appreciation for India's support

Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses appreciation for India's support

He said he is 'grateful' for the positive response from India and Japan on the proposal for Quad members to take the lead in setting up consortium to assist Sri Lanka

PTI
PTI, Colombo,
  • May 27 2022, 21:56 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 22:05 ist
Ranil Wickremesinghe. Credit: Reuters photo

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday expressed his country's appreciation for the support India has been extending to the island nation during "this difficult period" and said he looks forward to further strengthening ties between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, Wickremesinghe said he had a conversation with India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

"I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations," he wrote.

In another tweet, the prime minister said he is "grateful" for the positive response from India and Japan on the proposal made for the Quad members to take the lead in setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist Sri Lanka.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranil Wickremesinghe
World news
India
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka Crisis

What's Brewing

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 