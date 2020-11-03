Sri Lankan navy, villagers rescue more than 100 stranded whales

Sri Lankans rescue more than 100 stranded whales

The phenomenon of whales getting stranded in shallow water remains largely a mystery to scientists

Reuters
Reuters, Colombo,
  Nov 03 2020, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 13:58 ist
People look at a dead pilot whale on a beach in Panadura on November 3, 2020. - Rescuers and volunteers were racing since November 2 to save about 100 pilot whales stranded on Sri Lanka's western coast in the island nation's biggest-ever mass beaching. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka's navy said on Tuesday more than 100 whales had been rescued after becoming stranded on a beach on the island's southwest coast a day earlier.

Villagers defied a novel coronavirus curfew to join the navy, wading into the breaking surf to push the small whales back into the sea at Panadura, south of the capital, Colombo.

"We pushed back all of them last night, about 100 to 120 whales," navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva told Reuters.

Four of the whales died during the rescue operation, he added.

"I was fishing when I saw a dark patch and about 100 came ashore," said fisherman Upul Ranjith. "We've pushed as many as we can back to sea."

"I don't know why this has happened. It's never happened before. This is the first time I've seen it," Ranjith said.

In September, several hundred whales died in shallows off the coast of Australia in its biggest stranding on record and one of the largest in the world.

