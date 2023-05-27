Sudan's Burhan asks UN chief to replace UN Special representative

Sudan's Burhan asks UN chief to replace UN Special rep

Antonio Guterres received a letter of the request

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 27 2023, 06:53 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 06:53 ist
Antonio Guterres. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to replace UN Special representative in Sudan Volker Perthes, sources in the Sudanese presidency told Reuters on Friday.

 

Antonio Guterres
Sudan
UN
World news

