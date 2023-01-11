Suicide blast near Afghan ministry; more than 20 dead

Suicide blast near Afghan ministry; more than 20 casualties

Images from the scene show people lying in the snow in the street outside the central Kabul building

AFP
AFP, Kabul,
  • Jan 11 2023, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 18:48 ist
Taliban security forces block a road after a suicide blast near Afghanistan's foreign ministry at the Zanbaq Square in Kabul on January 11, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

A suicide bomber detonated a device Wednesday near Afghanistan's foreign ministry in the capital, causing more than 20 causalities, an AFP staff member said.

Images from the scene show people lying in the snow in the street outside the central Kabul building.

"I don't know how many of them were dead or injured," AFP driver Jamshed Karimi said, adding: "I saw the man blow himself up."

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed the explosion "which unfortunately resulted in casualties".

"Security teams have reached the area," he tweeted.

The Taliban claim to have improved security since storming back to power in August 2021 but there have been scores of bomb blasts and attacks, many claimed by the local chapter of the Islamic State (IS) group.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kabul
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 