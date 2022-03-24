Suspected North Korean ICBM lands in Japan's EEZ

Suspected North Korean ICBM lands in Japan's EEZ: government

Makoto Oniki said that the ministry had not received any reports of damage to ships or planes

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Mar 24 2022, 12:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2022, 13:32 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

A suspected North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) fired on Thursday afternoon landed within Japan's exclusive economic zone, west of the country's north coast, the government said.

"Our current analysis indicates that the ballistic missile flew for 71 minutes and around 15:44 (0644 GMT), it landed in waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan about 150 kilometres west of Hokkaido's Oshima peninsula," said Makoto Oniki, Japan's state minister for defence.

"Given the ballistic missile this time around flew at an altitude of over 6,000 km, which was much higher than the Hwasong-15 ICBM that was launched in November 2017, the one today is believed to be a new ICBM," he added.

He said that the ministry had not received any reports of damage to ships or planes, calling the launch a "serious threat" to Japan's security.

"At a time when the world is dealing with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea is pressing ahead with launches that unilaterally aggravate provocations against the international community, which is absolutely unforgivable," Oniki said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

North Korea
Japan
World news

What's Brewing

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Five S S Rajamouli movies to watch before 'RRR'

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

Kohli to Warner: Five players to watch in IPL 2022

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

NASA plans date with SpaceX on the Moon

DH Toon | Voters, rising fuel cost and 'short memories'

DH Toon | Voters, rising fuel cost and 'short memories'

Passive smoking puts Rs 56K crore burden on healthcare

Passive smoking puts Rs 56K crore burden on healthcare

 