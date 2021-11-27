Suspected Omicron case found in Germany

A full sequencing of the variant was being carried out

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Nov 27 2021, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 16:17 ist
Medics wearing PPE are seen transporting patients infected with the coronavirus (Covid-19) to other intensive care units (ICU) from a MedEvac of the German armed forces Bundeswehr to an ambulance to move to other intensive care units (ICU) in the country. Credit: AFP Photo

A minister in the German state of Hesse said on Saturday that the recently discovered Omicron variant of the coronavirus had very probably arrived in Germany.

"Last night several Omicron-typical mutations were found in a traveller returning from South Africa," tweeted Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western German state that is home to Frankfurt airport.

He added that a full sequencing of the variant was being carried out.

