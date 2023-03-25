Swiss minister defends rushed Credit Suisse takeover

Swiss finance minister defends rushed Credit Suisse takeover

'Credit Suisse would not have survived Monday,' Karin Keller-Sutter said, explaining the need to find a swift solution for Credit Suisse's woes

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Mar 25 2023, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 20:17 ist
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter (L) shakes hands with Credit Suisse chairman Axel Lehmann at the end of a press conference following the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse in Bern on March 19, 2023. UBS agreed to take over its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse following urgent talks aimed at sparing the embattled bank from a bloodbath when the markets reopened. Credit: AFP File Photo

Switzerland's finance minister defended the shotgun merger between the country's two largest banks in an interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday, saying the use of emergency law was necessary to stabilise the situation.

"Credit Suisse would not have survived Monday," Karin Keller-Sutter said, explaining the need to find a swift solution for Credit Suisse's woes.

"Without a solution, payment transactions with CS in Switzerland would have been significantly disrupted, possibly even collapsed, and wages and bills could no longer have been paid," she said.

Also Read | UBS, Credit Suisse tie-up may not lead to Swiss bliss

Last Sunday it was announced that UBS had agreed to buy its rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to prevent more market turmoil in global banking.

Emergency law was used to enable the banks to reach a speedy agreement. Shareholders, for example, who would normally get a say in such a takeover were largely bypassed, which has angered some of them.

Keller-Sutter said the Swiss government's executive Federal Council "only went as far as was absolutely necessary to achieve the goal of stabilisation".

"If we had done nothing, CS shares would have been worthless on Monday and the shareholders would have gone home empty-handed," she said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Credit Suisse
UBS
Switzerland
Banking sector
Banking Crisis
Banking

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery

A tai chi journey

A tai chi journey

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Labelled a phillumenist, no less!

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

AI Philosopher – A future breed?

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?

 