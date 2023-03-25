Swiss finance minister defends rushed Credit Suisse takeover

Switzerland's finance minister defended the shotgun merger between the country's two largest banks in an interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung on Saturday, saying the use of emergency law was necessary to stabilise the situation.
"Credit Suisse would not have survived Monday," Karin Keller-Sutter said, explaining the need to find a swift solution for Credit Suisse's woes.
"Without a solution, payment transactions with CS in Switzerland would have been significantly disrupted, possibly even collapsed, and wages and bills could no longer have been paid," she said.
Also Read | UBS, Credit Suisse tie-up may not lead to Swiss bliss
Last Sunday it was announced that UBS had agreed to buy its rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to prevent more market turmoil in global banking.
Emergency law was used to enable the banks to reach a speedy agreement. Shareholders, for example, who would normally get a say in such a takeover were largely bypassed, which has angered some of them.
Keller-Sutter said the Swiss government's executive Federal Council "only went as far as was absolutely necessary to achieve the goal of stabilisation".
"If we had done nothing, CS shares would have been worthless on Monday and the shareholders would have gone home empty-handed," she said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Love, pain and loss at historic Ukraine cemetery
A tai chi journey
Netflix announces fifth and final season of 'You'
AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT
Labelled a phillumenist, no less!
Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant
As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early
AI Philosopher – A future breed?
India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation
DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?