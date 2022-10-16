Taiwan says it will not back down on its sovereignty

The statement came after President Xi Jinping said that China will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Oct 16 2022, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2022, 14:31 ist
Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region is the common responsibility of both sides and meeting on the battlefield is not an option, Taiwan's presidential office said. Credit: AFP Photo

Taiwan will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy, and its people clearly oppose Beijing's idea of "one country, two systems" management for Taiwan, the self-ruled island's presidential office said on Sunday.

The statement came shortly after Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a speech at the opening of a the Communist Party Congress in Beijing that it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan.

Read | China's Xi says full control over Hong Kong achieved, determined on Taiwan

Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region is the common responsibility of both sides and meeting on the battlefield is not an option, Taiwan's presidential office said in the statement.

