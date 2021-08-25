'Taliban agree to let Afghans leave after August 31'

Taliban agree to let Afghans leave after August 31: German envoy

Markus Potzel said he had met with Taliban deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Aug 25 2021, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 21:48 ist
An Afghan woman holding a child walks to a bus taking them to a refugee processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia August 25, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Taliban will continue to allow Afghans who have the right documents to leave Afghanistan after the United States' withdrawal deadline on August 31, Germany's ambassador to Afghanistan said Wednesday.

Also read: ‘Pak project is to submerge Af in a larger radical Islamist identity’

Markus Potzel said on Twitter he had met with Taliban deputy chief negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, who had "assured me that Afghans with legal documents will continue to have the opportunity to travel on commercial flights after August 31."

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Germany
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

Dubai to open world’s biggest observation wheel

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

9/11: Victims' families find solace in support groups

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Unforgetting Partition: Overcoming a state of amnesia

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

Covid-like pandemic may hit within next 60 years: Study

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

'2 in 3 Indians addicted to being online due to Covid'

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

South Indian films make it to 10 most tweeted hashtags

 